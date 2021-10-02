why is it so hostile for Sterling to face Liverpool?

At the Manchester City since 2015, Raheem Sterling’s history has been closely linked to the club that is currently headed by Pep Guardiola and this Sunday (3) will face an old acquaintance: the Liverpool, where it emerged as a great revelation.

The classic for the leadership of Premier League takes place this Sunday (3), at 12:30 pm (GMT), in Anfield, with broadcast LIVE by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

However, the memories do not bring such good memories to the striker, who left the club where he emerged as the protagonist in a controversial way and to this day is the target of offenses by the fans of the Reds.

Sterling left Liverpool for Citizens at the end of the 2014/2015 season in a transaction of 63.7 million euros.

At the time, he was considered the greatest English revelation of that generation and after disagreements with manager Brendan Rodgers, he refused to travel on a tour to Asia during the period when City were already trying to sign him. Part of the local press built an image of ”traitor” and all the love that the fans of Reds had for the player, turned into anger.

At just 15 years old, he emerged as a revelation for the Queens Park Rangers in 2010. Coach Rafa Benítez watched him and suggested to Liverpool that they sign him. The amount paid was only 500,000 pounds.

Sterling celebrates after scoring Manchester City over Liverpool Getty Images

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, the Brazilian Doni, former goalkeeper of the team at the time, told behind the scenes of the arrival of the hitherto ”shy” young Englishman at the club, but who already stood out in relation to other athletes due to his delivery.

“Sterling played for Liverpool’s B team and moved up to A. He would come to train with us, he was gaining confidence. It was impressive, his speed is unusual. Usually, a player like that doesn’t have that much skill. You could already see that he was going to be a successful player. He had quality, unusual speed and worked a lot, he wasn’t that player who climbs from the base, takes his foot off and you have doubts. I could see that I had the conditions because I wanted to”, said the Brazilian.

In March 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, in a live on Instagram, the athlete even said that he would accept to return to the ex-team he still loved. The statement fell like a bomb and generated even more anger on the part of the fans of the team now led by Jurgen Klopp.

“Me in Liverpool? To be honest, I love Liverpool,” he replied. “Don’t mix things up, they are always in my heart. It’s a team that helped me a lot to grow, so…” said the forward at the time.

This Sunday, Sterling, who has already won the Premier League three times, the FA Cup and the League Cup five times in the Citizens blue jersey, will rediscover the red jersey he wore when he gained prominence and will have to overcome the boos at Anfield to add the three points to Pep Guardiola’s team.