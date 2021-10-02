Why Merck Shares Soar as Vaccine Makers Decline on New Anti-Covid Drug

Merck’s anti-Covid drug Molnupiravir (credit: Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – The news that animates the markets since the morning of this Friday (1) is that the pharmaceutical company Merck will ask the FDA (Anvisa of the United States) for authorization to market its drug molnupiravir, which intends to fight the coronavirus.

That’s after the company said its experimental Covid-19 drug reduced hospitalizations and deaths in people early on in coronavirus infection.

In a report, Morgan Stanley analysts Matthew Harrison, Charlie Yang and Kostas Biliouris recalled that Merck already has a $1.2 billion deal with the US government to treat Covid.

“We see this data as a significant positive factor for patients and for the public’s perception of risk of Covid. We expect Merk’s stock to rise on this news,” analysts predicted.

As an obvious result of that announcement, the company’s shares soar on the New York Stock Exchange. At 4:32 pm (Eastern time) the pharmacist’s papers appreciated by 9.33% to US$ 82.12.

The less obvious result is that shares of the companies that developed Covid-19 vaccines are falling, albeit to varying degrees. Pfizer shares are down 0.7% to US$42.71, Johnson & Johnson shares are down 0.48% to US$160.73, after coming down stronger in the morning. But in the meantime, Moderna drops 11.07%, at $342.25, and BioNTech loses 8.31%, at $250.30.

Vinícius Araújo, international analyst at XP, says that this movement occurs from the perspective that with the approval of medicines there may be a reduced demand for vaccines. “It is a drug in phase three of studies and, therefore, it is already considered safe. This means that some people may prefer treatment to immunization”, he explains.

It is important to remember that the penetration of vaccines in developed countries has not been as great as in South America. The United States, for example, despite having an excess of vaccines, has only 65% ​​of its population vaccinated with at least one dose (56% of fully immunized). Germany, in turn, has 34% fully immunized.

Already Brazil, despite having started behind in the race of vaccines, already has 71.1% of vaccinated with one dose and 42.7% of fully immunized.

“People are suspicious of the time when vaccines were developed, and now with the possibility of another type of treatment, these more resistant people may have even less interest in getting vaccinated”, believes Jennie Li, action strategist at XP.

Vinícius Araújo comments that the disparity in the falls of pharmaceutical companies involved in the development of immunizing agents also has explainable reasons. “Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer are less dependent on the success of their vaccines to have good results, unlike Moderna, which has its anti-Covid vaccine as the only treatment approved by the FDA”, he points out.

Despite this, Araújo recalls that the existence of a treatment should not be a reason for people to leave vaccines aside, since the immunizing agent is a prevention, while Merck’s molnupiravir is a drug that should only be used in cases of hospitalization due to the coronavirus. “The main source of immunization remains the vaccine.”

He also points out that the market has not fully priced the possibility not only of the need for a third dose, but also of annual booster doses of vaccines against Covid-19. “The CEO of Pfizer himself said that he sees an annual vaccination to maintain the immunization as it happens with other vaccines”, he argues.

Rafael Nobre, also an international XP analyst, recalls that some studies have already shown that the immunity provided by vaccines starts to decline after two months, and that Merck’s new drug does not in any way determine the end of demand for immunizers like some agents of the market begin to see.

What is molnupirvir?

According to Merck, its anti-Covid pill halved the rate of hospitalization and death of patients with coronavirus symptoms who received the drug within five days of the onset of disease.

The remedy would have been effective not only against the original Covid strain, but also against the Gama, Delta and Mu variants.

These results have yet to be checked by other scientists and have not been published in any specialized journal.

