Why PSG’s French rival has the owner that every club in the world would like to have

The red-black team is known in France and Europe for having the owner that every club fan would like to have: a billionaire who owns an “infinite” fortune and has absolutely no intention of profiting from the team. On the contrary…

It’s about the mega-entrepreneur François Pinault, 85 years old. He boasts a fortune of “only” US$46.6 billion (R$253.68 billion) according to the magazine. forbes, which makes him the 32nd richest man in the world.

Pinault is the founder of two of France’s largest economic groups: the Kering, which controls fashion brands like Gucci, Yves Saint-Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Puma, and Artemis, which has investments in sectors such as tourism, wine, art, hotels, food and technology.

Other than that, the tycoon still owns the famous auction house Christie’s and has an artwork collection of more than 3,000 items, with highlights to paintings by Picasso and Mondrian.

François Pinault during a game between Rennes and Lyon, for Ligue 1, in 2017 DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

Rennes has been controlled since the late 90s by the Artemis, which today owns 100% of the team’s shares. And luckily for the club, money will never run out.

François Pinault has always been a passionate supporter of the team since childhood, and even became a ball boy in the club’s matches during his adolescence.

Currently owner of the team at heart, he does not stand out for making millionaire signings, but for ensuring a sustainable life for Rennes, mainly holding the main revelations of the red-black base categories for as long as possible, instead of selling them to make profit in the operation of the team.

This was the case, for example, with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. In 2020, Pinault even turned down offers of 50 million euros from the Real Madrid to sell the athlete, in an attitude that surprised the world of football and proved that the tycoon bought Rennes not to make money, but to manage the team in the way he considers right.

In the end, he ended up selling Camavinga to Real himself in 2021, in the last transfer window, for 40 million euros, but only because he would lose the athlete for free at the end of his contract, which would end in June 2022 .

At the age of 85, François Pinault is in good health and was often seen in matches for the Call 1 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

His eldest son, François-Henri Pinault, is also a passionate Rennes fan and an important part of the team’s life.

Current president of Artemis, François-Henri is still known for loving the world of hype and fashion. He is married to actress Salma Hayek and is friends with many movie personalities. Recently, for example, he watched the Wimbledon games, more aristocratic grand slam of tennis, alongside actor Bradley Cooper, Hollywood star.