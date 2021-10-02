With 100% audience, Flu members will enter Maracanã free of charge; Understand

Mário Bittencourt, president of Fluminense, clarified that the promise made months ago will be fulfilled. But not right now. The president revealed that whoever remained a partner during the pandemic, when the public returned, would have important benefits. Only it will be for later.

– We have an agreement with our partners, a commitment, that those who continued to pay in the pandemic, when the games return to 100% capacity, this partner (taxpayer) will not pay and will take a guest for the number of games he left to go. The football partner who pays half the ticket would have a 100% discount. Why don’t we practice this now? Because the stadium is not operating at its maximum capacity and the financial difficulties for a thesis event are great and we would not be able to fulfill this commitment at this time. However, for 50% package members we are offering 70% off for the Wednesday game. The formula required in the protocol is that the fan buys the ticket first and when buying online, it will only be sold over the internet, he will receive a voucher and with this voucher he will be able to go to any accredited laboratory and take the exam. With the negative test, he will go to a point of withdrawal and at that point, presenting the test, in addition to the vaccination cycle, they will receive a bracelet that should stay until the day of the game – explained Mário.

Fluminense and Fortaleza measure forces on Wednesday, October 6, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã. Winning, the Tricolor can return to the G6 of Brasileirão.