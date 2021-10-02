With last-minute change and embezzlement, see the probable Grêmio squad, schedule and broadcast in front of Sport

After about 570 days, Grêmio will finally find its fans at the Arena on Sunday night, when approximately 17,000 fans are expected to play against Sport, starting at 8:30 pm. Due to the postponement of the games in Bahia and Santos, a simple victory will make the tricolor, which is 18th with 22 points, leave the relegation zone of Brasileirão.

In the early afternoon of this Saturday, the Grêmio spokesperson informed the absence of attacking midfielder Léo Pereira, usual reserve coach Felipão. The player felt in the last training:

“The Medical Department informs that striker Léo Pereira suffered a trauma to his left ankle during training yesterday. He has already started treatment and will be evaluated weekly”, says the club’s bulletin.

Regarding the starting lineup that had been playing in the past games, Felipão will only promote one change. Recovered from muscle injury, Douglas Costa enters Lucas Silva’s vacancy to make the team even more offensive. Check out the Grêmio x Sport service:

Probable Guild

Gabriel Chapecó; Vanderson, Ruan, Rodrigues and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Villasanti, Alisson, Douglas Costa and Ferreira; Borja.

Probable Sport

Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão, Hernanes and Gustavo; Everaldo, Tréllez (Everton Felipe) and Mikael.

Schedule

Sunday (3), at 8:30 pm, at the Arena, in Porto Alegre.

Streaming

Premiere Channel Announces Live Stream

Arbitration

Felipe Fernandes de Lima, assisted by Guilherme Dias Camilo and Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes. Var: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (mineiro quartet).

