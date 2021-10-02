With muscle pain, Diego Ribas does not go to the field in Flamengo’s re-presentation and is doubtful to catch Athletico | Venetian Column



Published 10/01/2021 18:51

Coach Renato Gaúcho may have another problem for Sunday, when Flamengo faces Athletico-PR, at Maracanã, at 4 pm, for the Brasileirão. Without David Luiz and Thiago Maia, due to a muscle injury, midfielder Diego Ribas reported muscle pain and did not train on the field in the re-presentation of the squad this Friday.

The midfielder did not participate in the activity on the field with the other players in the squad and did internal work at CT Ninho do Urubu. Diego, therefore, becomes a doubt for the weekend’s duel. The hammer will be hit this Saturday, when Renato Gaúcho will finish the preparation for the duel.

Currently, Diego Ribas is considered a reserve in the rubro-negro team. Andreas Pereira, recently hired by Flamengo, is the current owner of the second defensive midfielder, a role that the number 10 shirt had been playing in the team since the departure of Gerson.

Before performing this Friday afternoon, Diego Ribas participated in an event in Itaperuna, a municipality located in the Northwest of Rio de Janeiro. Flamengo’s shirt number 10 was invited by the City Hall, arrived at the end of the morning and left the venue around 13:00.

The player, however, was not late for training and arrived at the Vulture’s Nest minutes before the request by the technical committee.