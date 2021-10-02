With the end of the round, Vasco increases his chance of access after another victory; check the odds

Before the arrival of Fernando Diniz, the Vasco reached the mark of only 3% chance of returning to the elite of Brazilian football. However, with two straight victories and the combination of results, the team has 9.2%, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG. The difference for fourth place, Avaí, is six points, leaving eleven rounds to the end of Serie B.

In the next round, Gigante da Colina will face the penultimate place, Confiança (SE), on Sunday, at 18:15, at Estádio Lourival Batista. In case of another triumph, the team will have to root for the stumbling blocks of Avaí and CRB. The Alagoas enter the field this Saturday, at 6:30 pm, in the derby against CSA.

+ Check and simulate the Brazilian Championship Series B table

Leão da Ilha, in turn, will face Botafogo, at Nilton Santos, also this Saturday, at 7:00 pm, Therefore, Vasco can further reduce the gap to the G4. Another team from the front platoon also takes to the field, on Saturday, at 4 pm. Goiás is trying to win again after three straight defeats by facing Vitória, in Serrinha.

Finally, the leader Coritiba visits Remo, in Baenão, on Monday, at 20h after having just tied with Confiança (SE), in Couto Pereira. Guarani will also play away from home, at Augusto Bauer, against Brusque, at 4 pm, this Saturday.

+ Under the command of Diniz, Vasco seeks to improve numbers away from home to guarantee access to Serie B

With eleven rounds remaining, eight victories are essential to ensure access and return to the elite of Brazilian football. With seven more triumphs, it will depend on the cutoff score of this edition of Série B. Last season, fourth-placed Cuiabá rose with 61. In the previous year, Atlético-GO guaranteed the place with 62 points. Check out these cut notes here.

Check out the chances of moving up for each club in the Serie B of Brasileirão

1st – Coritiba – 97.0%

2nd – Botafogo – 83.9%

3rd – Avaí – 64.2%

4th – CRB – ​​58.7%

5th – Goiás – 46.9%

6th – CSA – 18.5%

7th – Guarani -16.1%

8th – Vasco da Gama – 9.2%

9th – Rowing – 2.5%

10th – Sampaio Corrêa – 1.6%

11th – Nautical – 0.51%

12th – Worker – 0.34%

13th – Ponte Preta – 0.32%

14th – Vila Nova (GO) – 0.20%

15th – Cruise – 0.050%

16th – Brusque – 0.009%

17th – Londrina – 0.002%

18th – Brazil of Pelotas – 0.000%

18th – Confidence (SE) – 0.000%

18th – Victory – 0.000%

* Numbers based on studies from the UFMG Department of Mathematics.