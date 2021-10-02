Withdrawal of FGTS 2021: Caixa releases new batch to workers

October birthday workers can now withdraw their share of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service). From this Friday (1st), citizens who joined the withdrawal-birthday and were born in October can already withdraw the benefit. The period for redemption runs until December 31st.

Created in 2019, the withdrawal-birthday modality allows workers to annually withdraw a portion of the balance available in their accounts in the Guarantee Fund. However, whoever opts for membership loses the right to withdrawal, granted in cases of unfair dismissal. In this case, only the 40% termination fine is released.

Releases of the loot-birthday still in 2021

O birthday loot it is released to the worker on the first business day of the month in which he/she has a birthday. Therefore, the benefit is available until the last business day of the following month. That is, considering the month of authorization, the citizen has three months to make the withdrawal. Check out who can still receive this year:

anniversary month Start of service end of serve October October 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 November November 1, 2021 January 31, 2022 December December 1, 2021 February 28, 2022

Joining the modality can be done in the app. FGTS, at the site, at Caixa’s internet banking or at bank branches. It is noteworthy that the work must request the option until the last business day of the month in which the birthday is held, otherwise, the withdrawal-birthday will only be released from the next year.

According to information from Federal Savings Bank, responsible for managing the FGTS, this year alone the modality released an average of R$787.01 for each worker. There is also the possibility of anticipating the withdrawal-birthday at the banks that offer the service, this option is seen as a loan with guarantee and charges interest from the contractors.

Value of withdrawal-birthday

The amount the worker receives is proportional to the balance available and their accounts in the FGTS. Therefore, anyone with a value of R$ 1 thousand, for example. You can withdraw 40% of this amount, BRL 400, plus an additional installment of BRL 50, resulting in BRL 450. Check the simulation table:

Balance ranges in R$ withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

