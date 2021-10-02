Without agreement, strike at GM of São Caetano do Sul is maintained – 10/01/2021 – Market

The strike started on Friday (1) at the General Motors plant in São Caetano do Sul, ABC Paulista, is maintained until at least Monday (4). A meeting held at the TRT-2 (Regional Labor Court of the 2nd Region) to seek conciliation between the workers and the assembler ended without an agreement.

The city’s Metalworkers Union estimates that around 4,100 workers have joined the strike. In São Caetano, the factory’s daily production is approximately 750 vehicles of the Spin, Tracker, Joy and Joy Plus models (old versions of Onix and Prisma).

There were about three hours of discussions and, according to Aparecido Inácio da Silva, Cidão, president of the city’s Metalworkers Union, GM representatives wanted workers to accept a “peace clause”. In practice, the strike would be suspended for for them to submit a new proposal.

However, workers only accept to resume negotiations if the company guarantees the renewal of the right to job stability for metal workers with occupational diseases. The current collective agreement provides for this benefit, but it expired on August 31st.

“I made myself available for the weekend. If they want to present a proposal, I’ll take it to vote in the assembly at 6 am on Monday, but we’re not going to suspend the strike without having anything”, says Cidão.

If negotiations do not proceed in the next few days, a new hearing should be held at the Labor Court on Wednesday (6).

Metallurgists claim the payment of 5% of real increase plus 10.42% of the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) accumulated until September. Other economic clauses provide for the adjustment of the minimum wage, food stamps between R$500 and R$1,000, profit sharing and advance payment of 13th salary.

According to the union, the company offered to reset the INPC, but proposed making the payment only in February 2022, without retroactivity. To make up for the break, I would pay an allowance of R$1,000 this month.

In a statement, GM says it hopes that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible, “with a viable and sustainable agreement, and that our factory’s operations are quickly fully normalized.”

In the week the strike began, the automaker had announced the resumption of two production shifts and hoped to double production of the Chevrolet Tracker utility vehicle.

“General Motors is making every effort to reach an agreement that is good for both parties,” says the company, in a statement.

Before the strike was announced, GM and the union had seven rounds of negotiations.