Without China, the price of the arroba falls; check out this friday’s highlights

Boi: arroba has a strong low in China, says Safras & Mercado

According to Safras & Mercado consulting firm, fat cattle arroba traded on the Brazilian market had another day of sharp decline. In São Paulo, the capital, the arroba went from R$ 298 to R$ 290, in the term modality, in Goiânia (GO), it went from R$ 285 to R$ 280 and in Dourados (MS), from R$ 298 to R$292. China’s lack of mention in relation to exports continues to penalize prices.

At B3, the prices of cattle futures contracts had the second consecutive day with significant drops among the most traded vertices. The maturity adjustment for October went from BRL 292.85 to BRL 285.25, from BRL 299.60 to BRL 289.05 in November and from BRL 308.25 to BRL 297 in December, 15 per at sign.

Corn: Is it still on the rise in the physical, but it has negative adjustments in the futures

The Cepea corn indicator reached the fourth consecutive day with advances, after having reached the minimum since January. The price varied 0.42% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 91.45 to R$ 91.83 per bag. Therefore, in the year, the indicator increased by 16.76%. In 12 months, prices reached 44.32% high.

On the Brazilian stock exchange, B3, the corn futures contracts curve had a sequence of highs interrupted and retreated. The maturity adjustment for November was from BRL 93.40 to BRL 91.97, from January 2022 it went from BRL 94.36 to BRL 92.95, from BRL 94.45 to BRL in March 93.02 and finally, in May, it went from R$ 89.46 to R$ 88.71 per bag.

Soybeans: fall in Chicago is offset by the rise of the dollar against the real

The Cepea soybean indicator, calculated based on prices practiced at the port of Paranaguá (PR), had a day of higher prices. The price varied 0.1% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 175.42 to R$ 175.59 per bag. Thus, in the year, the indicator had an increase of 14.09%. In 12 months, prices reached 18.55% appreciation.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, soybean futures contract prices had a day of sharp decline as a result of the USDA report bringing production and inventories above market projections. The maturity for November, the contract with the most deals at the moment, rose 0.52% on a daily comparison and rose from $12.77 to $12.836 a bushel.

Coffee: prices remain stable

According to Safras & Mercado, coffee prices in Brazil had another day of stability. In the south of Minas Gerais, the good drink Arabica with 15% pickup was stable at R$1,145/1,150, while in the cerrado mineiro, the hard drink with 15% pickup was unchanged at R$1,150/1,155 per bag.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Arabica coffee prices rose slightly, after the sharp drop the day before. Even so, prices remain far from the level of US$ 2.0 per pound. The maturity for December, the most traded currently, appreciated by 0.31% in the daily comparison and went from US$ 1.934 to US$ 1.94 per pound.

Abroad: US second quarter GDP is above projections

The final reading of second quarter GDP in the United States was above that recorded in the previews and also above market expectations. The US economy had annualized growth of 6.7%, while projections pointed to a 6.6% increase. The first preview showed an increase of 6.5% and the second, 6.6%.

On the other hand, data from the labor market followed the downward trend, with weekly requests for unemployment insurance increasing from 351,000 to 362,000. Analysts projected 335,000 requests. A worsening pace of recovery in the labor market could make the Fed doubt about the beginning of the withdrawal of monetary stimuli in 2021.

In Brazil: unemployment rate falls more than expected

According to the Continuous PNAD compiled by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the unemployment rate calculated in the quarter ended in July dropped from 14.1% to 13.7%. The increase in the number of employed people was the main responsible for the result. The data was better than analysts’ expectations, who projected a rate of 13.9%.

Despite strong pressure from abroad, with significant drops in the US, the Ibovespa had a day of slight devaluation. As a result, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange dropped 0.11% in the daily comparison and was quoted at 110,979 points. Meanwhile, the commercial dollar appreciated by 0.29% and went from R$ 5.43 to R$ 5.446.