Without Haaland, Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg and win again at Alemão | german football

Borussia Dortmund went to the field once again without their big star, but managed to score three important points at home. Depleted of Haaland for the third game in a row, the aurinegra team beat Augsburg by 2-1, this Saturday, in Dortmund. Raphael Guerreiro opened the scoring after 10, Zeqiri tied at 35, and Brandt secured the victory six minutes into the final stage.

The result allows Borussia Dortmund to get closer to leaders Bayern Munich, who will still be on the field on Sunday to face Eintracht Frankfurt. Dortmund reached 15 points and moved up to second place, just one point behind the Bavarians. However, Leverkusen can still overtake Borussia if they beat Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Haaland followed the clash from the stands

Recovering from a muscle injury, Haaland was out of the last two Dortmund matches and was treated as a doubt for the clash, despite coach Marco Rose’s hopes of having the player on Saturday. However, the attacker was not even related to the match and followed the game from the stands. And he saw a team that makes it clear that he misses him.

Borussia managed to open the scoring after 10 minutes, with Raphael Guerreiro taking a penalty suffered by Malen with category. But the advantage did not last long, with Augsburg tying in the first half, at 35, with Zeqiri taking advantage of a shot from Maier, which exploded on the crossbar.

Marco Rose decided to send the same team to the field in the second half and managed to get back in front of the scoreboard quickly: in the six minutes, Borussia arrived exchanging passes quickly near the area, with Reus rolling to Brandt. The midfielder straightened and hit the corner to make the score 2-1.

The hosts still managed to produce good chances in the rest of the second half, when the Brazilian Reinier took to the field with 20 minutes to go. The team, however, failed to aim or fit the last pass – and nearly allowed Augsburg to draw, who had a goal disallowed.