Woman defends against leopard attack with cane; see video

A 55-year-old woman used her cane to defend herself from a leopard attack in Mumbai, India, last Wednesday. Images from the video circuit of Nirmala Devi Singh’s house show the moment she reaches the porch and sits down. The animal approaches the woman, who defends herself by blowing her cane. The leopard runs away. Nirmala was slightly injured and taken to a hospital in the area, local media reported.

The video showing the attack on women was shared on social networks. At first, Nirmala walks, leaning on her cane. She sits on a step and only notices the animal’s presence when it lunges. The woman falls on her back but doesn’t let go of her cane.

Soon after the leopard flees, some men approach Nirmala. The woman suffered superficial injuries to her face, elbow, arm, back and leg. In the Times of Indian, the head of the local forest, Gajanan Hire, said that the claw marks on the victim’s body indicate that the attack was carried out by a sub-adult leopard.