Women should beware of unaccompanied police, says London Police

After the murder of Sarah Everard, the Metropolitan Police of London gave guidance this Friday (1st) to women approached by unaccompanied police officers. Recommendations include: running “into a house”, “waving at a bus” or calling the emergency number if you believe the officer “is not who he says he really is”.

On March 3, Sarah was walking home to London when Officer Wayne Couzens used her ID and handcuffs to force her into his car, and used the pretense that she had allegedly violated Covid-19 rules. He raped her and strangled her with his belt later that night.

Couzens was sentenced last Thursday (30) to life imprisonment. At a press conference on Thursday, Assistant Metropolitan Police Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said that “most officers patrol and do their duty in uniform in the company of other officers.”

He added that while officers may patrol in plainclothes, they are “almost always stationed in pairs or larger groups.”

According to the police, if someone is approached by a single plainclothes officer, the person should “seek further assurances about the identity and intentions of that officer”, by asking “a few questions of this officer”.

The Metropolitan Police also suggested questions to be asked: “Where are your colleagues? Where do you come from? Why are you here? And exactly why are you stopping or talking to me?” the authorities said.

The statement adds that those approached should “try to seek some independent verification of what they are talking about, if they have a radio, ask to hear the operator’s voice, even ask to speak on the radio to find out if the police are acting legitimately.”

“If after all this you feel in real and imminent danger and don’t believe the officer is who they say they are, for whatever reason, then I would say you should get help — yelling at someone on the street, running into a house, knocking on a door, waving a bus down or, if you’re in a position to do so, call 999 [equivalente ao 190 no Brasil]. ”

Police criticized by “councils”

However, the London Metropolitan Police was criticized by some women’s rights groups and opposition parliamentarians for the advice.

“The Metropolitan Police’s statement, and this council in particular, shows a fundamental lack of awareness on the issue of women’s safety with the police. He doesn’t even recognize the huge power imbalance between a policeman and someone they’re arresting,” wrote the Women’s Equality Party on social media.

Jenny Batt, a local Liberal Democratic councilor in London’s Sutton borough, said, “The fact that the Police issued this advice shows how much they have failed and how much trust and legitimacy they have lost among women. Information about Couzens and his interactions with other officers compounded that.”

“We need a complete review of police verification procedures,” he said.

Opposition Labor MP Angela Rayner also responded to police advice. “What is happening at the top of the Metropolitan Police? Give me strength.”

Minister strengthens security guidelines

The UK government’s Minister for Crime and Policing, Kit Malthouse, also said on Friday that people should question a plainclothes policeman and, if in doubt, call the police, as the service assesses with a wave of public distrust after the murder of Sarah Everard.

“If anyone has any questions about a police officer, they must obviously question the officer about what they are doing and why they are doing it. If there is any doubt, he should ask to speak to the control room using the officer’s radio or, if in doubt, call 999 and ask a question,” he told Sky News.

Officers “rarely stand out in isolation” and it would be “perfectly reasonable” for someone approached by an officer alone “to seek reassurance,” he said. “I’m afraid that’s where we have to get to,” he added.

The minister also defended Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who is under pressure to resign due to misconduct by the force under her supervision, especially in handling the Everard case and in the police response.

(*This text has been translated. Click here to read the original in English)