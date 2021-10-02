Woodpecker that inspired design and 22 more species are declared extinct

“In all these years, in this vital industry, this is the first time it has happened to me.” The phrase, now an internet meme, was said by Smedley in one of the episodes of the classic Woodpecker. Unfortunately, it’s the first time it happens with the ivory-billed woodpecker (Campephilus principalis), but not in human history: he and 22 other species of animals are being removed from the endangered species list and declared extinct by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS).

Illustration by Kretschmer and Schmid, published in a French magazine in 1878, shows the ivory-billed woodpecker (credits: Marzolino/Shutterstock)

Animal disappearances are, unfortunately, likely to become more and more common. Since the creation of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in 1973, only 11 species have been declared extinct. That number now drops to 34. North America’s bird populations have declined by nearly 3 billion birds since 1970.

Along with 11 birds, eight mussels, two fish, a fruit bat and a flowering plant of the mint family, the animal that inspired the cartoon rogue woodpecker says goodbye to the terrestrial fauna as there is no longer any documentation of its sighting in the nature since 1944.

Among the causes of the disappearances are climate change, overdevelopment, water pollution, logging, competition with invasive species and wildlife trafficking — all caused by man.

Eleven of the species proposed for classification as extinct are native to Hawaii and the Pacific Islands. As stated by the FWS in the proposal sent to the US government, these species are victims of high risks arising from their very limited geographic distribution. Now, FWS will accept public comments on the matter for the next 60 days and then the request will go to final judgment, which should be published on December 29th.

Is there still hope for the Woodpecker?

Despite the extinctions scheduled for this year, the Endangered Species Law has also had success stories: since its creation, 54 wild species have been removed from protection status as they are considered recovered. Among them are the American peregrine falcon and the bald eagle — the national symbol of the United States. Another 56 species had their threat of extinction lowered. The service lists more than 1,600 species of Native American animals and plants.

Woodpecker Hole Tree (credits: K Steve Cope/Shutterstock)

Despite the declaration of extinction of the ivory-billed woodpecker and its last confirmed sighting occurred 77 years ago, a news agency report Reuters reports that ornithologists claim to have seen a flock of birds of the species in a remote region of the state of Arkansas in April 2005.

Several bird experts have also reported having identified at least one and possibly more ivory-billed woodpeckers in an ancient cypress swamp in the east of the same state. And one of them was even filmed last year — as the character Woodpecker would say: “hehehehehehe.”