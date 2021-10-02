workers will be able to withdraw R$ 24.5 billion in accumulated amounts

Caixa Econômica Federal will make available R$ 24.5 billion of the PIS Pasep that were not withdrawn for workers who are entitled to the salary bonus.

About R$ 22.8 billion refer to quotas of the former PIS Pasep fund, transferred to the FGTS, and R$ 1.2 billion comes from funds not withdrawn from previous years. Almost R$ 500 million are related to this year’s allowance.

Quotas can be withdrawn until May 2025. In order to withdraw the allowance, it is necessary to wait for the next PIS Pasep release period, which is scheduled for the beginning of 2022, since this year’s period ended on June 30 – in this case, the money is available for a period of five years.

The PIS Pasep is equivalent to the value of, at most, one minimum wage and is paid to workers in accordance with the requirements established by law. Payment is made following the annual calendar established by Codefat.

To be entitled to the salary bonus, the worker must have been registered with the PIS for at least five years, have received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year, have exercised paid activity for a legal entity, for at least 30 consecutive days or not, in the base year considered for calculation, and have their data correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais)/eSocial.

It is possible to transfer the amounts of the PIS Pasep salary bonus with the account card or via Internet Banking Caixa, by cell phone or computer for workers who maintain a checking or savings account at Caixa Econômica Federal.

For workers who do not have an account at Caixa, the Social Digital Savings Account at Caixa Tem was opened automatically and free of charge. In some cases, however, the amount of the salary bonus cannot be credited to an existing account or to a Digital Social Savings Account. In this situation, the employee can make the withdrawal with the Citizen’s Card and password by going to a Caixa branch, ATMs, lottery units or Caixa Aqui Correspondents.

If the worker does not have a Citizen Card, he or she can receive the PIS Pasep value directly at a bank branch with the identity document.

Who is entitled to PIS Pasep

To find out if you are entitled to the salary bonus, you can consult in the following ways:

PIS

Pasep