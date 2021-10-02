Xbox Cloud Gaming brings Brazilians a new way to play; see our impressions

O Xbox Cloud Gaming is a new service from Microsoft focused on streaming games, which officially arrived in Brazil last Thursday (30) in beta version.

Requiring only an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the service makes it possible to play on your PC, cell phone or tablet via the cloud — that is, without the need for a powerful machine, just an internet connection.

A few months ago, we had the opportunity to test an initial version of Cloud Gaming and now after the release, we have been testing it to see what has been improved, how it is working and what the potential of the service is.

One click to play

Xbox Cloud Gaming works very simply. First, you need to access the service from your PC or mobile device, either through the Xbox website or app. Then connect a controller via cable or bluetooth, which can be Xbox One and Xbox Series or even DualShock 4 and DualSense.

So just select a game available in the catalog. There is no need to install anything, just click “Play”. It’s amazing how it only takes a click and a few seconds to wait for it to start running, automatically pulling the saves that the player has in their account.

We’ve tested a variety of games, from some available in Xbox 360 backwards compatibility to new releases, on the computer and on a smartphone — and the experience across the platforms was pretty similar.

Overall, the look of games is pretty satisfying when running in the cloud. As it is a transmission, you can notice some compression artifacts and light fogging, but nothing that gets in the way or impedes the game.

As for latency, it seems to vary from title to title, but it’s pretty low in most games. Gears 5 and Hades, for example, have performances in which the lag is almost imperceptible, but already eternal doom was a little hampered.

However, it should be noted that latency and visual quality are highly dependent on the quality of the internet. This is an important point of Cloud Gaming, as it is necessary to have a stable connection to have a good experience. Any instability in the network causes small crashes, which affect gameplay and image.

But a significant improvement in the current version is precisely related to the connection. You can choose to play with 2.4GHz or 5GHz internet, and the difference between the options was stark before launch. Now, using 2.4GHz still makes games run smoothly and smoothly.

Xbox Cloud Gaming’s performance looks slightly superior to the early-access version, with the official beta release in Brazil.

It’s still not completely perfect, but it works well and even surprisingly, as it’s not the final version of the service. This means that there are still many tweaks, improvements and expansions that will be made by Microsoft, such as the idea of ​​bringing the service to Smart TVs.

Cloud Gaming still has the potential to make the huge Xbox Game Pass catalog and next-gen releases more accessible to gamers, enabling even someone without a console to enjoy current games on mobile. After all, video games are an expensive hobby, especially in Brazil, and a service like this is a great alternative to have on the market.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available for PC, Android and iOS to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.