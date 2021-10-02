Xuxa Meneghel shares a rare click by Ana Maria Braga and reveals

Top Stories

Drink Cozumel: different, versatile mixed drink made with beer; check out

This Friday (1), Xuxa Meneghel used your social networks to share some clicks from your past. The posts quickly became successful and became the target of many comments on the web.

In one of the clicks, Ana Maria Braga appears beside Xuxa Meneghel’s mother. Through the caption, the presenter confessed that Ana Maria has always been a good friend of her mother. She also revealed that the presenter of Mais Você was the only friend her mother had.

“Little people know… but Ana Maria was a good friend of my Aldinha… she’s teaching her mother to eat with a stick in Orlando where they both lived in the same condominium… I think she was the only friend my mother had”, shot Xuxa Meneghel through the caption.

In a matter of a few minutes, the post was filled with many comments.. The fans of Rainha dos Baixinhos emphasized that the friendship between Ana Maria and the presenter’s mother was really very beautiful, see the photo of their girls having a lot of fun on a trip.

Check out the full post made by Xuxa Meneghel on her personal Instagram feed below, as well as this photo that is enchanting all fans of the Queen of the Shorty.

In addition to this photo, Xuxa Meneghel also shared other clicks from her past with her followers. In one of them, the presenter published one in which she meets a baby.

“This is my niece who was born in Barcelona Tetê, daughter of my sister Mara, now she is a beautiful woman … but at that time we called her punk tetê because she had her little hair standing on end”, he explained. Check out the click below.

