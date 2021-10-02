Xuxa recalls a photo of her mother, Alda, with Ana Maria Braga

This Friday afternoon (1st), Xuxa shared a photo from the past on Instagram, which shows her mother, Alda, with Ana Maria Braga, presenter of Mais Você, on Globo. The “queen of the little ones” revealed that the two were great friends and even lived in the same condominium.

In the photo, which was taken in the United States, Ana Maria appears teaching Alda to use “chopsticks” or “hashi” to eat. “Few people know… but Ana Maria was a good friend of my Aldinha… she’s teaching her mother to eat with a stick in Orlando where they both lived in the same condominium…”, wrote Xuxa, in the caption of the post.

Dona Alda died in May 2018, aged 81, after living with Parkinson’s disease for many years. “I think she was the only friend my mother had,” said Xuxa about Ana Maria and Alda.

Recently, Xuxa criticized countryman Zé Neto for using a donkey to pay a promise. In a post by Luisa Mell, on Instagram, the presenter left a comment for the singer.

