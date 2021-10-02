Young man buys an iPhone for almost R$ 3 thousand and receives a box with guava fruit – News

A 21-year-old student, who lives in Lima Duarte, 295 km from Belo Horizonte, had an unpleasant surprise when she opened the case of the long-awaited Iphone SE, an Apple branded smartphone, purchased for R$ 2,829.00. In place of the device, purchased in a virtual store, the young woman received a guava paste.

According to the occurrence, registered with the Military Police, the purchase was made on September 14 and delivery was completed six days later.

When contacting the SAC (Customer Service), the young woman would have been instructed to wait two days, the period necessary for the analysis of what had happened. According to the Military Police, the student had not received a return from the store and, therefore, registered the police report for embezzlement.

The victim also filed a complaint against the company on the website ReclameAQUI, which gathers reports from consumers who face problems with companies. In the text, she complains about the delay in returning the money spent on the purchase of the cell phone, while the company claims to be analyzing the case. In the last update of the complaint, made on Tuesday (28), the client suggests that the problem would have been solved, but does not go into details.

Sought, Submarino, the company where the purchase was made, informed that it is investigating the case.

another episode

System analyst Octávio Martins Moreira, also from the city of Lima Duarte, had similar problems with a purchase made on the same site.

In an interview with R7, Moreira said that he purchased an Acer brand notebook for R$ 5,300, on September 18, and received, two days later, a box with a Positivo brand device, at a lower value than the product he bought.

“At first I thought the person who made the delivery had stolen my notebook. The employee just gave it to me, he didn’t ask me to sign any papers, nothing. It looked like the product they gave me wasn’t even used, it really seemed to be stolen. I was afraid of losing the money, of course.

After the scare, the analyst contacted Submarino and, on September 23, company employees collected the device. Moreira was informed that the new notebook, of the correct brand, should arrive by October 13th. The company said it is also analyzing what caused the error.

*​R7 intern under the supervision of Pablo Nascimento.