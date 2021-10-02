‘Zig Zag Arena’: Understand the Competition Rules | Zig Zag Arena

Do you know those games that are part of many people’s childhood and that awaken the feeling of nostalgia? Barbeque, barbeque and burn, for example. Imagine these epoch-making classics in a super production in a mega-arena filled with technology, lights and colors! This is the Zig Zag Arena, an unprecedented format show presented by Fernanda Gentil.

The attraction, which debuts on October 3, will receive famous and anonymous participants on this stage inspired by the boards of pinball from the 80s. Groups formed by singers, actors, comedians, presenters, former reality participants and their friends and family will compete with each other. In addition to them, we will also have professionals from different areas of activity, such as doctors and nurses, drivers, waiters, street sweepers and their colleagues and work partners.

Two teams, with six participants on each side – three men and three women – face each other in three major challenges. Competitors will need to organize themselves and define the best strategies in each of the matches to accumulate more points and be champions.

👉 1st phase – Pique-Pega

The first phase of the competition is the Pike catches, a mixture of Pique-Bandeira and Police and Thief. To define which team chooses whether to be the “catcher” or the “runaway”, they compete in a mini-game, which can range from a Sack Race to a disputed Tug of War.

In an arena of more than 500m2, the “runaways” have 10 seconds to explore the place and try to steal some of the four flags scattered around the scene. Using obstacles, hiding places, a mezzanine, four slides, a rope ladder and other shortcuts, they will need to run and hide, dodging the opposing team to avoid being “cancelled”. Smart LED vests, designed especially for dynamics, signal when the fugitive is free, when he’s been caught, and when he’s immune. In the immunity zones, the participant guarantees precious seconds to catch his breath before moving on to the dispute.

O megaball marks the second stage of the game which is a mix of basketball, football and flared. Participants face a gigantic field formed by 16 trampolines, totaling an area of ​​more than 400m2, with goal posts and basket measuring more than three and five meters in height, respectively.

Both teams must defend their side of the field while trying to score points against the opponent. Each goal is worth one point and each basket two. When one of the teams commits three fouls, the “penalty” is taken – and this is where the burnout comes in. In a one-on-one match, the last player who was fouled has a 30-second chance to “burn” the player who committed the foul. If they get it right, the team wins three more points. A detail: the Megaball can be released at any time during the game and is worth five points, whether in a goal or a basket.

👉 3rd phase – All or Nothing

The third and final challenge, Everything or nothing, takes place in a huge three-story structure, inspired by a magic cube. Inside, three slides connect the floors to each other, as well as a labyrinth and automatic doors, which close when buttons are pressed.

The team that has accumulated the most points will be able to choose whether they prefer to be “Pegadora” or “Runaway”. The goal is one: three fugitives have one minute to run hard and escape two catchers. They will need to dodge obstacles, turnstiles, slides, ladders, boxing bags, as well as a labyrinth, fire pipe and automatic doors, which close at the touch of a button. If the three fugitives are captured, the “Catcher” team wins. But should any of the fugitives manage to escape the catchers in time, he guarantees victory for his team. At the end, the winners guarantee, in addition to the title of champion, a prize of R$30,000.

At Zig Zag Arena, games are like sports. And for that, in addition to professional judges attentive to any possible lack, a cast of equals was chosen to complete the team: Everaldo Marques, narrator of Esporte da Globo, will be responsible for observing each move and transmitting, with all his charisma, the energy of competitors; alongside him, the player Hortência and the humorist Marco Luque will be in charge of commenting on the best moments, with an attentive look and a very good mood.

🙋‍♂️🙋 The board pawns

Famous and anonymous were cast to enjoy this great game. Groups formed by singers, actors, comedians, presenters, former reality participants and their friends and family will compete with each other on Sunday afternoons, on the stage of the Zig Zag Arena. In addition to the celebrities, Fernanda Gentil will also receive anonymous professionals from different areas to play on this gigantic board of pinball, such as doctors and nurses, drivers, waiters, street sweepers and their colleagues and work partners.

