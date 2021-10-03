2021 emergency aid: CAIXA pays new batch of the 6th installment this Sunday

Attention, Brazilians from all over the country. This Sunday, October 3rd, Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) deposits the 6th installment of emergency aid for one group. According to the schedule released by the bank, the group to receive the aid through a deposit on this Sunday is made up of informal workers enrolled in the aid via the website or CadÚnico and who are born in December.

It is important to note that the money from the 6th installment of the emergency aid will be deposited first through CAIXA’s social account. At this first moment, the resource will be available for payment of bills and purchases through the virtual card or QR code, by the Caixa Tem app. Withdrawals and transfers for this group will be released on October 18th.

As for emergency aid participants participating in the Bolsa Família Program, payments for the 6th installment of the benefit were finalized last Thursday, September 30th.

The 7th installment of the emergency aid has a starting date. The last round of Emergency Assistance will start to be paid to the group from October 18th.

In addition, Dataprev periodically performs a criteria analysis of each beneficiary. Thus, only those who continue to fulfill the requirements can proceed to the next round. Then, all participants can check their situation through the Emergency Aid application, on the auxilio.caixa.gov.br website or at https://consultaauxilio.cidadania.gov.br/

2021 emergency aid: see the 6th installment schedule

Sixth installment of the Emergency Assistance 2021: general public

Birth month Pay day Withdrawals and Transfers January September 21st October 4th February September 22 October 5th March September 23th October 5th April September 24th October 6th May september 25th october 8th June september 26th October 11th July September 28th October 13 August September 29th October 14 September September 30th October 15th October October 1st october 18th November October 2nd October 19th December October 3rd October 19th

Workers can clarify their doubts through the Caixa 111 telephone exchange, which operates from Monday to Sunday, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. In addition, there is information on the website of the Federal Savings Bank. It is also possible to consult the assistance page on the Caixa website or the assistance consultation page on the Ministry of Citizenship website.

Who can receive 2021 emergency aid

Before requesting the contestation process, the citizen must first check that it meets all the necessary criteria. According to the current format of the assistance program, then, it is necessary:



Have a total family income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,300);

It will only be allowed the payment of one quota per family group;

Be over 18 years old;

Do not have any formal employment relationship;

Not having taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 or exempt income above BRL 40,000 and not owning assets worth more than BRL 300,000 at the end of 2019;

Medical residents, multiprofessionals, scholarship recipients, interns and the like are excluded;

Also excluded are people who received any type of social security, assistance or labor benefit or government income transfer in 2020, with the exception of Bolsa Família and salary bonuses.

7th installment will start

The Federal Government, after completing the deposits of the 6th installment, will start the release of the 7th installment, until then the last of the benefit.

It is confirmed that, according to the schedule released by CAIXA, the deposits of the 7th installment will start on October 20th, that is, 17 days from now, starting this Sunday, October 3rd. The 7th installment cashout calendar will start on November 1st of this year. The release of cash will continue until November 19th.

See the 7th installment calendar:

Birth month deposits withdrawals January October 20th November 1st February October 21st November 3rd March October, 22 November 4th April October, 23 November 5th May October, 23 9 of November June October 26th November 10th July October 27th November 11th August October 28th November 12th September October 29th November 16th October October 30 November 17th November October 30 November 18th December October 31st November 19th