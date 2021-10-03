5 New Movies to Watch on Netflix · TV News

Horror, suspense, comedy, musical and drama. In last week’s list of Netflix movie releases, there are options for many tastes. O TV news gathered five new original productions from the streaming service that are available to watch as early as this weekend.

Released last Wednesday (29), the scary Nobody Sai Vivo was successful among Brazilian subscribers in the first two days and appeared in the top 5 of the platform.

The thriller O Culpado was released on Friday (1) and its main attraction is the cast, drawn by Jake Gyllenhaal, star of productions such as Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019), The Suspicious (2013) and The Secret of Brokeback Mountain (2005). Besides him, Ethan Hawke is another famous face of the film.

Below are trailers and synopses of five new movies to watch on Netflix:

1 – Diana – The Musical

For fans of productions like The Crown or documentaries about the English monarchy, this is another work about the royal family. This time, in the form of musical theater. The show, slated to open on Broadway in December, arrives early in streaming and shows “The dazzling life of Princess Diana” (1961-1997) portrayed with many songs. There is no option to watch dubbed, only with original audio and Portuguese subtitles.

2 – Difficult to Swallow

In this original Nigerian drama Netflix, the character Tolani (Chioma Chukwuka) is an early-career secretary who faces sexual harassment at work and is under financial pressure. She then becomes involved in drug trafficking in Nigeria during the 1980s — the decision has harsh consequences for her.

3 – We were Songs

At a turning point in her career, Maca (María Valverde) is surprised by the return of an ex-boyfriend who had simply disappeared when the couple was at a good moment in their relationship. To deal with all this chaos, she enlists the help of her best friends. The film is a Spanish romantic comedy.

4 – Nobody Leaves Alive

A Mexican woman’s dream of living in the United States becomes a real nightmare in this horror film. Immigrant Ambar (Cristina Rodlo) rents a room in a macabre boarding house in Cleveland and discovers in the worst possible way that the place is inhabited by evil spirits.

5 – The Guilty

Suspense and action are mixed in the feature film starring Jake Gyllenhaal. He plays the attendant Joe Baylor, who works at the 911 emergency center (equivalent to the Fire Department or Samu in Brazil). Picking up a phone call from a woman in distress, the character becomes involved in a story where nothing is as it seems.