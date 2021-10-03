5 subtle signs of cardiovascular disease you don’t notice

At cardiovascular diseases they are responsible for 1/3 of the deaths of women in the world, that is, it represents about 23 thousand deaths daily, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Despite the great statistic, the symptoms may go unnoticed. Keeping an eye on the body’s signals is essential to identify the problem and seek medical help as soon as possible.

In women, signs considered “harmless” are often common to indicate the presence of cardiovascular disease. According to the American Heart Association, the symptoms that predispose a heart attack may include back pain, jaw pain, or nausea.

See below five signals of cardiovascular diseases that you don’t notice. The information is from “Women’s Health”.

1 — Pain or discomfort in the chest, arms, jaw or abdomen;

2 — Shortness of breath, especially when doing things that were normally easy;

3 — Feeling rapid and irregular heart palpitations;

4 — Feeling dizzy or faint;

5 — Lethargy (lack of energy) and tiredness when performing common routine tasks.

While all of the signs listed may indicate subtle symptoms of cardiovascular disease, they may also be related to other factors. However, when you see any of them, especially with constancy, it is essential to consult a cardiologist.

It is noteworthy that this condition is not exclusive to elderly women and is usually associated with a sedentary lifestyle and increasing rates of obesity and diabetes among young people.

Despite the health risk, cardiovascular diseases can be prevented 80% of the time, usually by simple lifestyle changes, such as healthy eating, regular exercise and the end of smoking.

