‘A Fazenda 13’: ‘False and shameless’, says Tati in a fight with Dayane Mello | celebrities

Tati finally broke the shack in “The Farm 13”! This Sunday morning (3), the singer rehearsed a rerun of the famous “condominium meeting” to call Dayane Mello false and shameless.

Tati Quebra Barraco was irritated with the attitude of the model and ex-BBB Italia, who told her the information that Erika Schneider would recommend her friend Mussunzinho to the farm. “Everyone has to f*ck themselves. Are you bothering that I called it a fake? Yes! What’s up? Everyone’s sniffing the c*. Drooling. F*ck!”, Tati shouted to Erika, Rico, Victor, Solange, Aline and Dynho.

Dayane joined the conversation. “When you mentioned Mussunzinho, was it a secret?”, he asked Erika. “It wasn’t a secret. I said I was analyzing it and I decided that. Is Tati lying, then? Did you talk to Tati with what intention?”, Erika replied. “It wasn’t take-and-go,” Dayane analyzed.

The confusion did not stop there. The model. who went to the countryside with Mussunzinho, left a gift for Tati, in case she was eliminated. The attitude made Tati furious and the singer included this in the discussion.

“I called you a fake to your face. And if you left me a present, it’s even more shameless. Do you think I’ll take it? I have an ID. Spare me and limp. He even talked about the couples. calm that I just sit and listen'”, revealed Tati

Dayane Mello denied that she was a “spy” and said she didn’t understand the fight with Tati. “I never disrespected you, you don’t talk to me. I never disrespected you”, finished the girl.

tati wondered qa day called her fake, gnt i’ve never heard you guys ever heard day call this thick fake? on the contrary — oooh_dayanemello🍷 (@ORosmello) October 3, 2021

Tati is mean. I wanted to play in the roda so Day could go from gossiping. — Ana claudia 🎪|🍷|🌹|🌵 (@AnacClaudia) October 3, 2021