A liter of diesel goes up 2% at the pumps in the week that Petrobras readjusted the fuel

RIO _ After Petrobras announced an increase of 8.9% in the liter of diesel oil at the refinery last Tuesday, which had not been readjusted for 86 days, the average price of a liter of fuel at the pumps rose by 2% in the last week, according to a survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). It was a week marked by debates on ways to reduce the readjustments of gasoline, diesel and bottled gas.

The rise in diesel affects the final price of the product. Most of the cargo transport in Brazil is done by road. Furthermore, bus fares also increase. Change in the form of ICMS collection, which represents a significant portion of the price, a fund composed of Petrobras dividends to cushion the fluctuations in the international price of oil and the dollar, which determine the price here, are the alternatives on the table to cushion the high for the consumer.

Diesel has already gone up 51% this year and, according to the survey, it is costing an average of R$ 4.801, but it can reach R$ 6.18 in the maximum amount raised by the ANP. The high is consistent, at the end of July, it cost R$ 4,588 on average.

The price of gasoline remained stable at R$6.092 per liter, the same as the previous week. However, it is a truce after the fuel has been readjusted for seven straight weeks. In the year, according to the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation, gasoline has already risen 39% in the last 12 months.

The price of cooking gas did not change significantly either. It went from BRL 98.70 to BRL 98.47. But it can be sold for R$ 135. It is an essential item that has been replaced by firewood and alcohol in lower-income families who are unable to support the rise. In July, the gas cylinder was bought for R$ 92.78, according to the ANP survey, an increase of 6% in just over two months.

According to the IPCA, cooking gas has already risen 32.93% in the last 12 months. Faced with political pressure, Petrobras announced a subsidy program for bottled gas, allocating R$ 300 million, very little to serve the 14 million families who were forced to use firewood and alcohol.

And the government is studying giving a gas voucher to the 14 million families that receive Bolsa Família.