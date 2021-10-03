A “ninja” wielding a sword attacks the Army’s Special Operations Unit and wounds two soldiers | International

A man wielding a sword in “full ninja garb” launched a surprise night attack against a California Army Special Operations unit in the United States – wounding two soldiers before he was finally arrested, authorities said.

The bizarre ambush took place at Inyokern Airport in Kern County, north of Los Angeles, confirmed Army Special Operations Aviation Command spokesman Maj. Jeff Slinker.

A police officer who wanted to smoke a cigarette late at night was approached by “an unknown person wearing a ninja attire” wielding a katana, according to an incident report first posted on social media.

“You know who I am?” the so-called ninja asked the sergeant, who replied no, the document states.

“Do you know where my family is?” the man asked the sergeant, who again replied no.

The “ninja” then cut the officer with his sword, hitting his knee and legs and hitting his phone, according to the report.

The sergeant fled across the parking lot trying to evade the attacker, barricading himself inside the administration building, where he and a captain locked all doors and called 911 for help, the document says.

But the attacker began punching and kicking doors and windows and threw a large piece of brick through the window, hitting and wounding the captain, before fleeing.

When found, the “ninja”, identified by police as Gino Rivera, 35, showed his gun to police officers, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Ridgefield Police Department officers fired non-lethal shots at Rivera but proved ineffective as he continued to run. The officers caught up with Rivera and electrocuted him, at which point he dropped his sword and was taken into custody.

Rivera was booked at the Central Receiving Center on a number of charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a weapon.

The two wounded military personnel were transported to local hospitals for their injuries, police said. Both were released to return to service.

The soldiers were with Cia. F, 2nd Battalion, 160th SOAR, and participating in airport training exercises with other military personnel.

Source: Ny Post