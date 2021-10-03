Accumulated, Mega-Sena can pay R$29 million this Saturday

The Mega-Sena is accumulated and can pay a prize of R$ 29 million to the player who hits the main track of the contest 2415, which will be drawn this Saturday night (2) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo.

In the last draw, held on Thursday (30), nobody hit the six dozen. Already 39 lucky ones scored the corner and took, each one, R$ 47,324.83. Another 3,415 bets scored four hits and won R$772.08 each.

Click here to see the numbers drawn on Thursday

To compete for this Saturday’s prize, bets can be placed until 7:00 pm (Brasilia time) at any lottery in the country or online, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website. You must register, be over 18 and fill in your credit card number. A single bet, with six tens, costs R$4.50.

READ TOO:

André Porto/Metro

lotof easy

Three players hit the main track of Lotofácil’s 2337 contest, drawn on Friday night (1st) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. The lucky ones are from Ribeira do Pombal, in Bahia, and from the cities of Muriaé and Teófilo Otoni, in Minas Gerais. Each received a prize of R$ 540,252.41.

Another 308 bettors scored 14 hits and each received R$ 1,576.23. Already 14,976 bets made 13 hits and won R$25.

Click here for Friday’s numbers

For contest 2338, which will be drawn at 8 pm this Saturday, the estimated prize is R$ 1.6 million, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

To compete for this Saturday’s prize, bets can be placed until 7:00 pm (Brasilia time) at any lottery in the country or online, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website. The minimum bet, of 15 numbers, costs R$ 2.50.

quinine

Nobody hit the main track in Quina’s contest 5672, which was drawn on Friday. Thus, the prize accumulated and is R$ 10.8 million for this Saturday’s draw, according to Caixa.

In total, 66 bettors played the court and took home R$ 11,983.77. Another 7,091 lucky ones scored three points and won home R$167.72.

Click here to see the numbers drawn on Friday

To compete for this Saturday’s prize, bets can be placed until 7:00 pm (Brasilia time) at any lottery in the country or online, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website. A single bet, with five tens, costs R$2.00.

double-sena

Dupla-Sena can pay R$ 1.6 million to whoever hits the main track in the 2281 contest, which will also be drawn on this Saturday.

In the last contest, on the last day 30, there were no winners of the main prizes neither in the first nor in the second draw. However, in the first one, there were 16 bets that marked the corner and won R$ 2,767.29. Another 615 lucky ones scored four hits and washed R$ 82.27.

In the second draw, 8 bets made five points and won R$4,981.13. Another 607 bets scored four points and each received R$83.36.

With just one Dupla Sena ticket, you have twice the chances of winning: there are two drawings per contest and you win by matching 3, 4, 5 or 6 numbers in the first and/or second drawings. Just choose from 6 to 15 numbers out of the 50 available and hope.

Betting also continues until 7pm today at all lotteries across the country. The simple game costs R$2.50.

Play/ Google

Learn how sweepstakes work

Lottery drawings take place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo, from 8 pm onwards.

The procedures are closely inspected by two popular auditors, who oversee the draws and validate them. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the audience has a reduced number of people.

Metro World News tracks the draws in real time and immediately publishes the results on their social networks and website.