Act against government Bolsonaro occupies Esplanada dos Ministérios and has pixuleco and inflatable gas canister in Brasília | Federal District

Protesters occupied the Esplanade of Ministries in an act against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), this Saturday afternoon (2), in Brasília. The group concentrated on the Museum of the Republic and, shortly before 5 pm, marched towards the National Congress.

Road S1 was closed for the protest, shortly after the Plano Piloto bus station. The Military Police follows the act and inspects those present. The demonstration was organized by entities, social movements and trade union centrals, and has the participation of political parties.

BEYOND THE DF: Protesters take to the streets across the country in protests against the Bolsonaro government

Act against Bolsonaro government in Brasília, this Saturday (2)

Participants carry banners calling for the president’s departure and impeachment proceedings. They also defend democracy, criticize the Bolsonaro administration in conducting the pandemic, in addition to the rise in food prices and inflation (see images below).

The protesters even inflated dolls in the shape of a gas canister and a bag of rice, with the words: “Is it expensive? Blame Bolsonaro”. They also inflated a six-meter-high pixuleco with the president’s image.

Most participants wore masks. From an electric trio, organizers guided the audience to use the equipment and keep their distance.

On September 12, there was also another protest against the Bolsonaro government in the capital. The act was called by the Free Brazil Movement (MBL).

See below photos of this Saturday’s demonstration:

