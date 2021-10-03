Actor and comedian Caike Luna dies; famous mourn | famous

This Sunday morning, 10/3, Caike Luna, who had been battling cancer since April, passed away. Katiuscia Canoro reported her brother’s death on her social network and received many messages of affection from friends and fans. The actor and comedian played claiton in total Zorra, was a gossip presenter on the soap opera Rock Story, and was also part of the cast of Multishow shows, such as Xilindró, Baby Rose and Treme Treme.
“It is with the greatest sadness in the world that I come to communicate my brother’s departure,” wrote the actress.
Caike Luna in ‘Rock Story’ as Cassiano Júnior — Photo: Isabella Pinheiro / Gshow
In April, the actor and comedian posted a post on his social network saying that he was starting a treatment against Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the same one that affected Reynaldo Gianecchini.
“In a little while, I’ll put a catheter to start a treatment for a Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma that inhabited me while I was deceiving. Real life. Any message, send me for Jesus, the Christ… I’ll be sedated… but He, with me and with what he believes, he never sleeps. Then he wakes up to spit that time mooes!”, he wrote.
In Rock Story, Caike Luna played the presenter Cassiano Júnior, who ran a program that showed the most bizarre cases on Brazilian TV. Remember some scenes of the actor.
In Zorra Total, the actor gave life to the personal stylist of lady kate, character of his sister Katiuscia Canoro.
Cleitom, Caike Luna’s character in Zorra Total
Also in the comedy program, the actor played India Tapioca in the sketch Women’s Wagon.
