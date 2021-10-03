Actor and comedian Caike Luna dies; famous mourn | famous

This Sunday morning, 10/3, Caike Luna, who had been battling cancer since April, passed away. Katiuscia Canoro reported her brother’s death on her social network and received many messages of affection from friends and fans. The actor and comedian played claiton in total Zorra, was a gossip presenter on the soap opera Rock Story, and was also part of the cast of Multishow shows, such as Xilindró, Baby Rose and Treme Treme.