Actor and comedian for Zorra Total had cancer

Actor Caike Luna, who had been battling cancer since April, died. The information was confirmed by actress Katiuscia Canoro.

“It is with the greatest sadness in the world that I come to communicate my brother’s departure,” said the artist’s sister on social media.

Luna had started treatment against Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer in the lymphatic system — the same one that affected actor Reynaldo Gianecchini. In a publication on social networks, in April, the actor spoke about the treatment. And he also told that he had lost his father to covid-19.

We cannot let reality hijack our ability to fly just by closing our eyes. She will always try. When this real-life virus hit my house and took my father, I was sad, I lost weight, I lost a little of my gift for deceiving. I thought it was sadness, but it was an accumulation of this fear of life as it is.

Caike acted in comedy shows such as “Zorra Total”, by Globo, and many others in Multishow, such as “Baby Rose”, “Treme e Treme” and “Xilindró”.

chemotherapy treatment

The actor has not lost his good humor even during cancer treatment. In May, he published a bald photo and made fun of hair loss from chemotherapy.

After the waterproof mascara I bought, who is Kim Kardashian in the bread line? When the eyelashes fall out, false eyelashes… Soon, wig… Until June, I’ll turn to Cher.

famous lament

Personalities of the artistic class mourned the death of Caike Luna. Lilia Cabral and Marcos Veras said they were saddened by the news. Tatá Werneck published a photo of his friend.

“Very sad for your departure. A huge kiss on your mother. On your great friends. On your family. May God protect and sustain. And have mercy on all of us,” said the presenter of “Lady Night” on Instagram.