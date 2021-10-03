Actor Caike Luna, partner of Lady Kate, dies in Zorra Total

Actor Caike Luna, who starred in comedy shows such as “Zorra Total”, on TV Globo, and on Multishow, such as “Baby Rose”, “Treme e Treme” and “Xilindró”, died this Sunday morning (3). He had been battling cancer since April. The information was confirmed by actress Katiuscia Canoro.

“It is with the greatest sadness in the world that I come to communicate my brother’s departure,” said the artist’s sister on social media.

Luna revealed that she was being treated for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer of the lymphatic system, in April. At the time he said that he had lost his father to covid-19.

“We can’t let reality hijack our ability to fly just by closing our eyes. It’s always going to try. When this real-life virus hit my house and took my father, I was sad, I lost weight, I lost a little of my gift for to deceive. I thought it was sadness, but it was an accumulation of this fear of life as it is.”, he wrote.

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Lymphoma is the sixth most common type of cancer worldwide. In recent years, in addition to Edson Celulari, fellow actor Reynaldo Gianecchini, president Dilma Rousseff and soap opera author Glória Perez were diagnosed with the disease, but achieved a cure.

One of the most worrying aspects of this cancer, which affects the body’s defense system, lies in the fact that it compromises the circulation of white blood cells, responsible for fighting diseases caused by viruses and bacteria, becoming a disease that affects the entire body. It is worth remembering that the lymphatic system is formed by ganglia or lymph nodes, which produce the body’s defense cells (lymphocytes). In lymphoma, these lymph nodes reproduce in a disordered way.

For Carlos Chiattone, hematologist and director of the Brazilian Association of Hematology, Hemotherapy and Cell Therapy (ABHH), lymphoma is certainly not among the most frequent cancers such as prostate cancer in men, breast cancer in women, but it had a significant increase in recent decades, twice the incidence.

“In the public health system there is a very long delay between the onset of symptoms and the start of treatment, that is, patients in public facilities when making the diagnosis, the disease is already much more advanced than in the profile of the patient. private establishments, and this determines a worse prognosis for this patient”, explains the doctor.