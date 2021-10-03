After 50 years, a new turboprop engine project makes its maiden flight again

The Catalyst engine on its first test flight – Image: GE Aviation





Last Thursday, September 30, a test plane equipped with a GE Catalyst engine completed its first flight at an airport outside the city of Berlin, Germany, an important milestone for GE Aviation, its partners and the aviation industry.

That’s because the Catalyst engine is the first new turboprop engine built for the business and general aviation market in more than half a century. “The first flight was very successful,” said test pilot Sigismond Monnet. “I must say that everything went perfectly. In fact, we flew longer than planned and the engine ran as expected.”

With 1,300 horsepower on the axle, the engine includes advanced technologies that have not been tested in turboprops before. For example, it combines technology and expertise from GE’s large commercial jet engines with digital engine controls. Together, they can change the way pilots fly turboprop planes and open up new design options for aircraft manufacturers.





The engine seeks to save fuel and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 20% compared to engines currently on the market. As sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), sometimes known as biofuel, becomes more widely available in the future, the engine will be able to run on it, and it will also be able to power new types of unmanned aerial vehicles and hybrid aircraft. .

The Catalyst engine can achieve 10% more cruising power compared to competitors in the same size class. “In terms of technology, it’s really an enabler for the aircraft manufacturer,” says Paul Corkery, general manager of turboprop engines at GE Aviation. “Many of the decisions we made when we started developing the engine five years ago positioned us well for the future.”

The first flight, which lasted 1 hour and 40 minutes, is an important step in the engine’s certification journey. GE Aviation has produced 16 test engines so far and they have accumulated more than 2,600 operating hours in ground tests in the Czech Republic and Germany and completed four certification tests.

GE’s unit also shipped a Catalyst engine to its launch customer, Textron Aviation, in the United States for the Beechcraft Denali turboprop, an all-new aircraft design that will become the first aircraft to use this engine in service.

“The first Catalyst flight opens up a world of opportunity not only in the commercial and general aviation market with our launch client at Textron Aviation, but also for defense applications such as drones and trainers,” said Riccardo Procacci, CEO and general manager of Avio Aero and GE Aviation turboprop engines. He adds that this could also open a new path for hybrid-electric aircraft projects.

About 400 GE engineers developed the Catalyst engine almost entirely in Europe. They included features such as variable geometry in the engine compressor, a design originally developed by GE with aviation legend Gerhard Neumann for supersonic engines. This allowed the team to increase the pressure and temperature inside the engine, burn fuel more efficiently and give it more power and speed at altitude.

“More power allows the aircraft manufacturer to design a larger, more comfortable cabin and build an airplane that can fly fast at high altitudes,” says manager Corkery. “Not only can I fly fast, but I also burn less fuel and emit less CO2. We know how to do it because we did it all on the big engines.”





Another new feature is “Full Authority Digital Engine Control”, or FADEC, which controls the Catalyst engine and propeller. It consists of two fully redundant computers that process sensor data about speed, air temperature and density, altitude, and many other factors, allowing you to fly the plane optimally.

Jets have been using this technology for decades, but in the commercial turboprop market “the pilot is the FADEC,” says Corkery. Catalyst’s FADEC will allow the pilot to spend more time flying the aircraft than adjusting engine settings.

“FADEC knows the conditions my plane is in and then optimizes the propeller pitch and fuel flow around those conditions,” explains Corkery. “The pilot will no longer need to consult a chart to optimize the flight around the correct parameters with four separate levers. Everything will be scanned. The pilot will only have a single lever. It will be like flying a jet.”

