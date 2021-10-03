After betrayal with a drug dealer’s wife, countryman Diego asked to return to his ex

Diego Barros da Silva, from the duo Henrique & Diego, gave an exclusive video interview to the column LeoDias this Saturday (10/02). Dejected, the countryman revealed that he even asked to renew the marriage after the betrayal with the wife of a drug dealer in Campo Grande (MS) became a scandal in the region. The mother of the singer’s daughter, however, did not give in to the request.

The divorce process runs in secrecy of justice. According to Diego, the measure is intended to protect the couple’s daughter. During the interview, the musician avoided mentioning the professional activity of the ex-neighbor’s husband, with whom he ended up getting involved. while the conversation lasted, Diego did not mention the word drug dealer once. According to him, the case, which ended up causing the end of his marriage, lasted about three months.

The full interview between Diego and Leo Dias will be available next week.

Understand the case:

As LeoDias column revealed exclusively, the marriage of singer Diego Barros da Silva, of the country duo Henrique & Diego, owner of the hit Suite 14, came to an end after his wife, Annaí Bernardes, discovered the artist’s affair with a neighbor . The most impressive detail of the story is that the neighbor in question turns out to be the wife of a drug dealer in Campo Grande (MS).

The column received photos of the countryman with the criminal’s wife, but at Diego’s request, her identity, and obviously that of the criminal, will not be published. As soon as the story was made public, revealed by this column, Diego’s advisors confirmed the end of the relationship and people very close to the pair confirmed the information.

The story took place approximately eight months ago. Diego fell in love with the girl while he was still married to Annaí and living in a luxury condominium in Campo Grande, Alphaville 1. Needless to say, the story turned into a scandal not only in the condominium, but also took over Campo Grande. The houses where Diego and his mistress lived were side by side.

With the revelation of the case, sources close to the artist revealed that Diego was desperate. The owner of the hit Suite 14 he decided to lock his Instagram profile for fear of losing his own life.

The column found that the biggest fear of the singer, at the moment, is that this drug dealer, a member of the criminal faction First Command of the Capital (PCC), will use the information that is in their networks to search for him and murder him.

Diego also fears for the safety of those close to him and is considering moving to another city.