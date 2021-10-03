After Faustão, Globo admits the possible departure of Luciano Huck and seeks a solution so as not to lose the presenter to the competition

after losing Faustian for the Band, Globo fears that Luciano Huck follow the example of the 71-year-old communicator and migrate to the competition. That’s because the Marinho family broadcaster is considering taking the presenter out of command of the Sunday, after criticism from viewers and low ratings.











The TV channel is already thinking about discontinuation of the program previously presented by Faustão. According to information in the column by Lo Bianco, on the iG portal, Globo discusses the possibility openly, but is afraid of leaving Angélica’s husband unsatisfied.

The executives plan to close Domingão, as they understand that Faust Silva it is irreplaceable. To avoid an eventual discontent of Luciano Huck, the strategy adopted is keep the former Cauldron on the Sunday grid, but with a program in different molds.

Globo conducts research to analyze approval of the new Domingão

Also according to Alessandro Lo-Bianco, the Rio station recently requested a survey to assess the approval of the Sunday with Huck. Based on the survey, the direction concluded that the chances of the presenter not delivering Faustão’s ratings reach 60%.

