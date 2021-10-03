After getting back together with Thiago Lopes, Andressa Urach poses as a family

After renewing her marriage with Thiago Lopes, Andressa Urach posed with her husband, son and daughter-in-law and questioned which marriage does not go through crises.

“The past is a place of reference and not of permanence!” wrote Vice-Miss Bumbum.

Life is made up of choices, we made mistakes, we got it right, but the important thing is to continue living in the best possible way and with the people we love! Do we fight? Yes. Which family doesn’t fight? Which marriage doesn’t go through crises? But love always wins through forgiveness. Thank you, love for fighting for our family, Thiago, I love you. With my beautiful son Arhur and Brenda, my beloved daughter-in-law.

The couple’s reconciliation came a day after the manager removed Andressa Urach from a concert hall with the help of the police.

Andressa and Thiago have gone through a crisis in their marriage in recent weeks. The ex-model gave a long outburst during her participation in “A Tarde É Sua” (RedeTV!). There, she opened her heart about the end of her marriage to Thiago Lopes and said that he intended to commit her to a psychiatric clinic against her will.

The two were married in December. Urach recently spent eight days in a psychiatric clinic after having a Borderline Disorder attack. In “A Tarde é Sua”, she stated that her husband would not let her take medications against the disorder.

After announcing that he was separating, Urach announced the return of “Imola”, the name he used when prostituting himself.