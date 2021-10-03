After imitation, player hears ‘no’ from Cristiano Ronaldo and then wins present | International

Instagram Cristiano Ronaldo

In the game that marked Cristiano Ronaldo’s 200 games in the Premier League, United only drew with Everton, and the Portuguese, who started the game in reserve by choice of the coach, was forced to see the opponent imitate his traditional celebration. when scoring a goal.

The ace took the field 11 minutes into the final stage, when the game was still 1-0 for United. But eight minutes later, he saw Everton tie in a beautiful goal from Andros Townsend.

(See below for a gallery of 20 pictures of the game)

Matching the score at Old Trafford, Townsend celebrated with Ronaldo’s usual gesture. At the end of the match, he asked the United player for the shirt, however, he heard a “no” from the angry Portuguese. However, minutes after the game, he received his “trophy” in the locker room: Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous “7”.

Townsend, by the way, pointed out that the celebration was not a joke, but a tribute to Ronaldo: “He’s my idol. I spent hours in training trying to execute his techniques. Maybe I needed to spend more time training the celebration, because it wasn’t a great execution , but it was a sign of respect for Cristiano. It’s an honor to share the same field as him,” said the English forward.

With the result, United loses the chance to assume the provisional leadership of the competition. Those led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are in 2nd, with 14. Everton is in 3rd position, with the same 14 points.

Manchester United will only return to the field on the next 16th against Leicester City, away from home, in the Premier League, at 11am. Everton, on the 17th, will face West Ham, at home, at 10am. Both matches will be broadcast on ESPN on Star+.