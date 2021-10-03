After more than two decades, Globo does not renew with a journalist and the situation is exposed on the internet

Fernando Saraiva, correspondent of Globe in London, he announced his departure from the Marinho family station after 22 years of service. The journalist shared a text about his career at the company and highlighted that half of his life was dedicated to the channel.

“After 22 years of work, I reached an agreement to leave Grupo Globo. Gee, 22 years old, half my life”, stated on Instagram. “During that time, I managed to accomplish most of my professional goals: I visited more than 50 countries, covered the World Cup, the Olympics, more than 10 world championships outside Brazil, I was an international correspondent, presenter”, listed.

“I am enormously proud of the career I built with ethics, sweat and resilience. And that pride, no one will ever take me away”, he commented, who finished:

“Here I leave the reflection of the Chinese philosopher Confucius: ‘When it is obvious that the goals can no longer be achieved, do not adjust the goals, but rather the action steps.’ It’s the way forward! Be happy!”.

Globo names reacted in the comments. “And forward! Let’s go ahead friend!”, declared Luis Roberto. “One of the best I’ve ever worked with. Great person and professional. Success always, friend!”, wrote Jader Rocha.

“Competence, experience and, above all, good character! It was a pleasure working with you. It didn’t work out to talk in Manchester at Andreas’ house (damn time to go to the bathroom), but fate helped us to live together in Rio. All the luck in the world for you, friend! Be happy!”, wished Placido Berci.

“Dear friend! Be happy in your next step. I admired your talent from afar and I’m always rooting for you”, expressed Pedro Neville. “One of the most enjoyable moments of my career was being by your side at the presentation of the Rio Olympics in 2016. Great job and great reviews! May all luck always accompany you. The competence you have built!”, explained Mauricio Noriega.

“Sorry to miss your company, friend. And I hope that very good things happen in your life and in your family. I’m proud to have shared coverage with you. I lose my company colleague, but I keep on vibrating with my friend. Hug”, sent Milton Milk.

