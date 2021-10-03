After qualifying for Major, lucaozy honors brutt: “Our dream is fulfilled” | DRAFT5

In May, in an interview with DRAFT5, lucaozy revealed that one of the motivations for qualifying for the Major was the former teammate of Team Reapers, who died in December 2019.
“When I started playing, it was a dream. Everyone wants to have their name branded in the game and on the other hand, I want to get it from my brother brutt. Before I went to DETONA, we had a lot of conversations about it. It was a dream. that we shared. I’ll look for it for myself and for him, no matter what the circumstances are”, said the member of Sharks, at the time.
Lucaozy wasn’t the only one to celebrate ranking on social media. The rest of the players also cheered for victory, while MIBR players lamented the defeat and no longer a chance to qualify for the biggest CS:GO event of the year.
With the defeat, MIBR is eliminated from IEM Fall: SA and out of PGL Major Stockholm 2021. The team was fighting for the last spot with Sharks and the match defined not only the finalist in the competition, but the representative of South America in the Major.
Second place in IEM Fall will earn 2344 RMR points, while third place will earn just 2188 points. In this case, whichever of the two teams that won the match, already stamped the ticket to Stockholm. Without getting the classification, the Brazilian public was divided by the absence of MIBR in the Major and the classification of Sharks.
See the repercussion of the community with the match:
