Agreement may bring another vaccine against covid-19 to Brazil – 10/02/2021 – News

The Brazilian biopharmaceutical Biomm announced this Friday that it had closed an agreement with the Chinese company CanSino to offer in the country a single-dose vaccine against covid-19 Convidecia. To make this possible, Biomm plans to submit an application for the emergency use of the immunizing agent to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) soon. If approved, the biopharmaceutical even plans to manufacture the vaccine in Brazil.

ADRIANO ISHIBASHI/FRAMEPHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Developed from the so-called adenovirus type 5, Convidecia would be the second single application immunizer administered in the country. Janssen’s vaccine, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, has already been used in Brazilian municipalities since the end of June.

Currently, CanSino’s vaccine is applied to the adult population of countries such as Chile, Argentina, Mexico and Russia. According to studies conducted by the Chinese company, the immunizing agent would have an overall effectiveness of 68.83% after 14 days of application. For severe cases of covid-19, the effectiveness would be 95.47% in the same period.

The CEO of Biomm, Heraldo Marchezini, explained to Estadão that negotiations with CanSino began in May. After that, the Brazilian biopharmaceutical had to prove that it has the technical capacity for the production of vaccines and demonstrate that it follows good practices related to corporate governance and regulatory aspects. With the agreement, Biomm will be able to import the vaccine, if it receives emergency authorization from Anvisa and is incorporated by the National Immunization Program (PNI). Biomm also provides, “in a second moment”, to produce the vaccine in Nova Lima, metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.