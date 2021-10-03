Aguirre is criticized by Colorado after Inter defeat to Atlético-MG: ‘It’s on his account’

by

Isolated leader of Brasileirão, Atlético-MG further increased their advantage at the top of the table on Saturday night (2) at Mineirão. Galo defeated Internacional by 1×0, with a goal from Keno and assistance from Hulk in the second stage, in a match valid for the 23rd round of the national competition.

On social networks, one of the most talked about names on Twitter was Colorado coach Diego Aguirre. Many fans of the club from Rio Grande do Sul used the verb against the coach and filled him with criticism, mainly because of a possible delay in making substitutions. Some more excited even asked for Aguirre’s departure from Inter’s technical command.

Check out some reactions: