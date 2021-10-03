Alberto Valentim talks about closing the season with titles at Athletico: “I arrive to add” | athletico-pr

Athletico surprised by announcing Alberto Valentim as their new coach late this Friday afternoon. The former full-back who played for the club in the late 1990s and retired from the team in 2009 will have his first experience as coach of the Hurricane’s first team. The speech is not to mess too much with the work that had been done by technical director Paulo Autuori and fight for the titles of the Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil.

– I arrive to add and be one more component in this team, in this cast, in this great club. I arrive to help, to continue what is being done. That’s the idea. Of course I’ll put my experience, the things I believe and some concepts I like, to help the team finish the year with important titles and close this season at a very high level – said Valentim to Athletico’s official channel.

Do you approve of hiring Alberto? Vote!

What to expect from Alberto? Podcast Analyzes

The coach revealed his love for Athletico and stated that his son lived the expectation of his father’s deal with the club because he was a fanatical fan. According to the new coach, president Mario Celso Petraglia said in the conversation between the two that “a good son makes the house”.

– It can’t be another sentence. I’m really coming back to my house – defined the coach.

Alberto Valentim takes over with Athletico in ninth place in the Brasileirão, with 30 points, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil (facing Flamengo on October 20th and 27th) and in the final of the Sudamericana (plays against Bragantino on November 20th ).

Hurricane has been looking for a technician since António Oliveira left on 9 September. In these three weeks since then, Paulo Autuori and Bruno Lazaroni had been sharing functions.

After the 2-0 over Peñarol, by the Sudamericana, Autuori signaled that the new coach was even close to being announced. Despite the good phase, Autuori no longer wanted to work as a technician and charged the board – internally – for hiring a technician.

In his career, Alberto Valentim has the experience of having commanded Bragantino, Pyramids, Vasco, Avaí, Botafogo and Cuiabá. Alberto had been without a club since the departure of the Mato Grosso team, on May 29th.

1 of 1 Alberto Valentim with the 2021 Mato Grosso Cup — Photo: AssCom Dourado Alberto Valentim with the 2021 Mato Grosso Cup — Photo: AssCom Dourado

See Athletico 2×0 Peñarol’s bids, records and videos

Daniel Alves reveals that he almost closed with Hurricane

Athletico-PR’s upcoming games