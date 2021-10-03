Monique Mello – 3:12 pm | updated on 09/30/2021 15:55



After investing against bitcoin, Fleet now wants the end of PIX Photo: Agência Senado/Edilson Rodrigues

Federal Deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP) has as a new target transfers via PIX. This Thursday (30), he presented a bill to suspend the banking modality until the mechanism is regulated by the Central Bank.

The congressman’s argument is that bandits adopted the PIX in place of the famous “bank exits”.

– In replacement of the well-known crime of leaving the bank, criminals innovated in this sense; now, they are kidnapping people, quickly, to make transfers using this new banking tool, the PIX – said the parliamentarian, who, on Twitter, called the transaction “application of death”.

– I’m sorry, but we’re going to have to finish this Pix. Central Bank, Itaú, Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, people are being robbed and killed because of this application, which is already called the “death application”. And in detail: the Bank created, offered, but is not responsible – wrote Frota.

WITH THE WORD, THE CENTRAL BANK

According to the Central Bank (Bacen), transactions by Pix can be tracked and lead to the arrest of criminals who use the system. Furthermore, the number of crimes carried out by the system is still very small when compared to the whole.

– Due to its technological design, all operations with Pix are 100% traceable, which allows the identification of accounts receiving coup/crime proceeds, allowing for more incisive action by the police and justice, which does not happen with withdrawals at ATMs, for example. Recent Pix data shows that fraud is suspected in only 0.001% of Pix transactions. This fraction is tiny and remains constant over time – said Bacen to the BBC Brazil network.

Even with data showing that the number of crimes is still minimal, Bacen has already started to take some measures and precautions. The first measure was to limit the value of transactions that can be carried out overnight to R$1,000. The new limit will be applied to operations carried out daily between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am.

The value limit will be restricted to all payments, that is, DOC, TED and bank slips can only move up to R$1,000. Individuals, including Micro and Small Individual Entrepreneurs, will be affected by the restrictions.

