Alligator invades Marcos Mion’s house and causes fright: “Look at the size!”

Marcos Mion received a surprise visit at home this Saturday morning (2/10). The presenter came across an alligator near the pool and recorded several videos showing the animal’s size.

“God! Look at the size of the alligator that appeared here in our backyard. Look at this! Jeez, got away! He entered the same place he entered the other time”, said the presenter, upon seeing the reptile entering the forest.

Soon after, Mion called the fire department to find the alligator and give the animal the proper referral. Despite the scare, the presenter lives a good time on the small screens.

Caldeirão com Mion reached its first month of exhibition with an average, in SP, of 15 points with 31% share: one point more than the average of the track on the 4 previous Saturdays when it was commanded by Luciano Huck. In Rio, Caldeirão recorded an average of 16 points with a share of 36%, the same index of the average of the tracks considering the four previous Saturdays.

