Almost 100,000 people are expected for the 2nd dose next week in Curitiba. See groups and scales

As of Monday (4/10), about 98,000 residents of Curitiba who received the first dose of the anticovid vaccine must return to the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle with the second dose. To consult the vaccination sites, visit the ImunizaJáCuritiba website.
The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reminds that all people who, for some reason, missed the application date of the second dose marked in the application, can look for one of the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle.
How to check the day of the second dose
Through the Health Now app:
1 – Open the application on mobile;
2 – Click on “Vaccination Card”;
3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;
4 – Find one of the vaccination points in the city that are open that day.
From the site:
1 – Open www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br;
2 – Click on “Vaccination”;
3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;
4 – Find one of the vaccination points in the city that are open that day.
What to take
To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, bring an identification document with photo and CPF. As of this Monday (4/10) there will be 27 places for vaccination (see list below).
Recap
On Monday (4/10) the points will be serving the public of the first dose in the continuous recap. They are those who have already been called up but have not yet attended, including teenagers born between October 2, 2003 and December 31, 2005.
The second dose and the booster dose are also still being applied to those who did not show up on the scheduled date.
Week schedule for second dose
Second dose of Coronavac:
– October 4th – Vaccinated with the first on September 7,8 and 9th;
– October 5th – Vaccinated with the first on September 10th;
– October 6th – There is no appointment;
– October 7th – No appointment;
– October 8th – Vaccinated with the first on September 13th.
Second dose of AstraZeneca
– October 4th – Vaccinated with the first on July 10th;
– October 5th – Vaccinated with the first on July 12th and 13th;
– October 6 – Vaccinated with the first on July 14;
– October 7th – Vaccinated with the first on July 15th;
– October 8th – Vaccinated with the first on July 16th.
Second dose of Pfizer
– October 4th – Vaccinated with the first on August 3rd, 4th and 5th;
– October 5th – Vaccinated with the first on August 6th;
– October 6th – Vaccinated with the first on August 7th and 8th;
– October 7th – Vaccinated with the first on August 9,10, 11 and 12;
– October 8 – Vaccinated with the first on August 13
Vaccination sites
From 8am to 5pm
1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
2 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity
Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra
3 – US Salvador Allende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado
4 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
5 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches
6 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center
Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri
7 – US Bairro Alto
Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto
8 – US Santa Efigênia
Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha
9 – US Atuba
Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto
10 – US Tarumã
Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto
11 – US Branches
Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches
12 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão
13 – US Visitation
Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão
14 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
15 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
16 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700
17 – US Oswaldo Cruz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
18 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
19 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
20 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
21 – US Orleans
Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans
22 – US Campina do Siqueira
Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira
23 – US Butiatuvinha
Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha
24 – US São Braz
Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz
25 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n
26 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha
1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street
27 – US Santa Quiteria 2
Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria