Amazon Prime Video Releases in October 2021: Films and Series Coming to Platform

In October, the Amazon Prime Video catalog gets a slew of new content. Among the highlights are Bingo hell, a darling of Oscar (Minari), the Brazilian production disjoined and a rereading of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

FILMS

October 1st

black as night

It felt more like an ordinary summer in New Orleans, but that all changed when a young girl was attacked by homeless vampires. Now, she’s teaming up with her best friend, the boy she’s always had a crush on and an eccentric rich girl looking for revenge against the city’s vampires.

My Name Is Pauli Murray

The film tells the life of Pauli Murray, an American lawyer, reverend and civil rights activist. She became known in the fight for Women’s Rights and stood out for her friendship with Betty Friedan, with whom she founded the National Women’s Organization.

Winds of Freedom

In the summer of 1979, in East Germany, a family devises a daring plan to finally be able to leave the country: to assemble a large homemade balloon that will float to the western border and land there soon after. However, on the first attempt, the unstable climate forces them to make a forced landing and the authorities are notified, causing the family to run out of time.

Bingo hell

It tells the story of Lupita (Adriana Barraza), an elderly activist who discovers that her beloved local bingo hall has been occupied by a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Richard Brake). Annoyed, she gathers her elderly friends to fight the enigmatic businessman. But when her longtime neighbors start turning up dead in dire circumstances, Lupita discovers that gentrification is the least of her problems.

Brian Banks: An Interrupted Dream

Based on a true story, Brian Banks (Aldis Hodge) is a football star who sees his dream of playing for the NFL cut short when he is wrongly accused of a crime he didn’t commit. Even in the absence of evidence, Brian is sentenced to ten years in prison and parole. Years later, he tries to retake his life and pursues his dreams.

Minari – In Search of Happiness

Critically acclaimed and nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture this year, Minari is set in the 1980s. David (Alan S. Kim), a seven-year-old Korean-American boy, is faced with a new environment and way of life different when his father, Jacob (Steven Yeun), moves his family from the west coast to rural Arkansas. Bored with the new routine, David only begins to adapt with the arrival of his grandmother. Meanwhile, Jacob, determined to create a farm on unexplored soil, risks his finances, his marriage and the stability of his family.

october 8th

The Exorcism of Carmen Farías

After her mother dies, Carmen decides to live in the house she inherited, even though she doesn’t know what really happens there.

Mothers

Anita (Elpidia Carrillo) and Beto (Tenoch Huerta) are a Latin American couple who are expecting their first child when they decide to move to an immigrant neighborhood in California in the 70s. Anita brings strange symptoms and supernatural visions, which can be part of a legendary curse — or something even worse.

The Manor

Judith (Barbara Hershey) moves into a nursing home after suffering a stroke, which has limited her ability to take care of herself. But as the days go by, she begins to realize that the property is being haunted by a supernatural force.

SERIES

October 1st

disjoined

The new Brazilian production features a separated couple, after the seven-year crisis, who are forced to live in the same apartment. They now need to learn the rules of this new type of relationship.

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 17

The Covid-19 pandemic affected the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. In the 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) finds herself between life and death after being infected by the virus.

October 15th

I Know What You Did Last Summer

We’ve already commented on it here: Prime adapted a classic from the 90s and brought its story to the social media era. A year ago, a group of young people caused a fatal accident. But after they discover that someone outside the group knows about the accident, their lives are in danger at the hands of an assassin who wants revenge.

October 29th

Maradona: Conquering a Dream

Amazon Prime Video’s original series recreates the life of legendary footballer Diego Armando Maradona, from youth to adulthood. The triumphs and trials faced by the athlete are highlighted, as well as the key moments along his consecrated trajectory. From his humble beginnings in Argentina, his debut in professional football, the great feats he conquered with Boca Juniors, until his transfer to Europe, playing for teams like Barcelona, ​​Napoli and Sevilla. The plot also shows his return to Argentina to end his career on the field, his achievements as captain of the Argentine team at World Cups, as well as his subsequent adaptation as a coach. It is not just the story of an idol, but that of a human being who deals with personal issues, such as fighting addictions, family problems and divorces he had to go through.