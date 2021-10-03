América-MG beats Cuiabá away from home and moves away from the relegation zone – 10/02/2021

Opening the 23rd round of Brasileirão, Cuiabá was defeated at home to América-MG by a score of 2-0. ” in front of their fans in Serie A. Despite this, the 2,426 fans who went to the Arena Pantanal saw the team lose its unbeaten record that had already lasted six games. Coelho, who is going through his best moment, built the victory with goals from Mauro Zárate (that same one, ex-Boca) and Ademir.

With the result, Cuiabá remains with 29 points in the table, while América goes to 27 and strays from the relegation zone (Bahia opens the Z-4 ​​with 23). In the middle of the week, coach Jorginho’s team visits Grêmio. Coelho will have his first contact with his fans and will receive Palmeiras. The two games will be at 9:30 pm on Wednesday (6).

Who did well: Zárate raises the Rabbit’s level

The veteran Argentinean has already had two assists and has now scored his first goal in five games wearing the American shirt. Brain in midfield, Zárate barely missed passes and played the best offensive chances in America. At 34, he withstood the intense heat of Cuiabá for a long time and only left the field with just over ten minutes to go.

America starts better and comes out ahead

The Minas Gerais team started well and surprised the hosts at Arena Pantanal. Efficient to get rid of Cuiabá’s high marks, América explored the counterattacks well, but didn’t just stay on defense. On minute nine, Ricardo Silva received Zárate’s accurate cross, but took too much away from the goalkeeper and lost an excellent chance at the top. Minutes later, the Argentine showed precision once again with his feet and charged Walter’s drawer to open the scoreboard. Zárate also took paint off the crossbar in another submission before the break.

Cuiabá balances game, but stops in Cavichioli

After the technical stop, at 26 minutes, Cuiabá came back better and managed to enter the match. The first big chance was with Pepê, who received it facing the goal, but submitted it away. When the ball hit the target, the home team stopped by Matheus Cavichioli’s good saves. First, on Osman’s dangerous headbutt. Then, in Pepê’s poisonous free kick. The home team also complained about a possible penalty not scored by the referee.

Nearly 40° heat decreases electricity from match

It wasn’t just the opportunities created that contributed to a hot game at Arena Pantanal. The capital of Mato Grosso registered 38 degrees and a thermal sensation of 40! Even with the breaks for hydration, it was predictable that the teams could not keep up the pace, which began to fall at the end of the first half.

In the final 45 minutes, Cuiabá returned with more volume, but had difficulties to finish on goal. The team stayed with the ball longer, but limited itself to lifting in the area. Well posted on the field, America had even fewer scares than in the initial stage, managed to cook the game when necessary and even launched into the attack in some moments.

Coelho engages the counterattack and “Smoke” closes the account

América was closer to a second goal than Cuiabá to a draw. And this happened in a counterattack that was taking shape throughout the second half. Lucas Kal found a space in the back of the defense and stretched the ball to Ademir, the “Fumacinha”. The forward (who will play for Atlético-MG in 2022) used his speed to invade the area and touch Walter’s exit, giving final numbers to the confrontation. 2 to 0 final score.

CUIABÁ 0x2 AMERICA-MG

Reason: 23rd round of Brasileirão

Date/Time: 10/02/2021, at 5 pm (GMT)

Local: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT)

Referee: Rafael Traci (SC)

Assistants: Kléber Lúcio Gil (SC) and Johnny Barros de Oliveira (SC)

VAR: Bráulio da Silva Machado (SC)

GOALS: Zárate, 12’1ºT (0-1); Ademir, 37’2ºT (0-2)

Yellow cards: Paulão (CUI), Ale, Patric (AME)

Red card: Did not have.

CUIABÁ: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon (Alan Empereur), Paulão and Uendel; Auremir (Uillian Correia), Pepê (Felipe Marques); Clayson, Jonathan Cafú and Osman (Rafael Gava); Jenison (Elton). Technician: Jorge.

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric (Diego Ferreira), Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Ale (Juninho); Zárate (Juninho Valoura), Ademir and Felipe Azevedo (Rodolfo); Fabricio Daniel (Ribamar). Technician: Vagner Mancini.