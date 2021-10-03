América negotiates with billionaire to invest in football in a club-company project – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: America/Disclosure America is studying the creation of a company, together with investors, to manage football

América is taking great strides towards becoming a club-company. A company will be created, together with investors, to manage and inject money into football. According to Coelho’s internal sources, the idea is to raise the club’s shelf, in terms of investments, in national football, with an improvement in sports performance.

In this sense, the club is negotiating an agreement with US billionaire Joseph Dagrosa, through the Kapital Football group. He became known in the sports scene when he bought Bourdeaux, from France, at the end of 2018. He recently prepared investments in clubs in Spain and England. Contact was made with Southampton, a traditional English team.

There is a confidentiality agreement signed between the parties, as the report of the Itatiaia, which prevents any official position at the moment. If the negotiation progresses, the topic will also be taken to the Council of America.

The transition process from América to company, led by Marcus Salum, has been under study for a long time, even before the sanction, in Brazil, of the Club-Company Law, which facilitates the transformation of clubs into Football Corporations (SAF) .

América, however, will not “sell” the club, like clubs like Bragantino. Thus, there is no possibility of changing uniforms and shields, for example, since the company to be created and the investor will only be responsible for investments and football management.