Among controversies, Andressa Urach’s ex-husband makes an unexpected announcement

After a series of controversies, Andressa Urach, who had separated from Thiago Lopes and even returned to using the name of when she was a call girl, she revealed that she will be taken care of by her ex-husband.

In Instagram Stories, the entrepreneur published: “I inform you that Andressa Urach will be at home every night with her family”.

Next, he wrote: “I wrote to you because you are strong and have overcome the evil one 1 John: 2:14″.

A while later, Urach posted on his Stories profile: “My ex-husband regretted getting me pregnant! He said he’s going to take care of me and the baby. Thank you for everyone’s concern”.

Aware of the repercussion of the troubled relationship between the two, Thiago shot on his page: “I don’t submit to any kind of marketing ploy. I’m not an attraction to anyone giving interviews to TV shows and blogs. Please cancel me”.

It is worth remembering that in a recent participation in A Tarde é Sua, the ex-Fazenda accused her ex-husband of wanting to commit her to a psychiatric clinic. “Know that if I’m hospitalized, it’s an injustice, because I’m pregnant. It’s sad, I didn’t want it to be like that, he is my son’s father and I have great affection and respect for him. Unfortunately, it’s ending up this way”, he declared.

“I didn’t want to expose everything that’s going on, but I just wanted to get out of this relationship and without this kind of embarrassment, but what happens with my ex-husband is that he’s not accepting the end of our relationship.”, continued.

“He’s a bailiff and he’s taking action asking me to be admitted to a psychiatric clinic, because he’s accusing me of having aborted the little baby. It’s a lie, I didn’t have an abortion and I’m pregnant”, completed.

Before that, Thiago had reacted indignantly to the fact that Andressa Urach would have returned to work in a prostitution nightclub. “What kind of person in their right mind goes back to prostitution when pregnant? What kind of person goes back to smoking when the fetus is fully formed? I’m praying and fasting for my son’s life”, shot the businessman.

“Anddressa is upset. I never betrayed her. God have mercy on the mother of my child. I didn’t leave the house. I’m here managing and supporting the house as I’ve always done”, he added.

