Analysis: strikers return, and Atlético-MG leader ends elimination with crucial victory for the Brazilian | athletic-mg

Beating a husky team, which had not conceded goals for four rounds in the Brasileirão, and eliminate a possible pressure cooker. Atlético-MG responded to the elimination in the Copa Libertadores defeating Internacional 1-0, at Mineirão. Leader, even more, of the competition. There is a fast of almost 50 years to be extinguished, and, for years, it has not felt so many solid elements to bring it down.

Inter have not lost in eight games. Galo, in this dispute, even had the advantage, reaching 15 consecutive matches without knowing the taste of defeat in the straight points. In front of 7,000 fans (much less than on Tuesday against Palmeiras), Cuca’s team needed to show mental strength.

A game dragged in the first half, with few chances, and Inter showing signs that they had skills even to come out with the victory. That was when Mineirão incorporated the character “Zé da Galera”, by Jô Soares, in the 1980s. In the humor sketch, the fictitious fan asked Telê Santana (the team’s coach) through a public phone booth.

1 of 3 Atlético players celebrate goal against Inter — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atletico-MG Atlético players celebrate goal against Inter — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

For physical reasons, Cuca couldn’t start with Keno and Savarino. But he took them knowing the weight of the game. In sacrifice, both entered the second half, with just over 40 minutes to go. The exchange changed the game. Mainly for the shirt 11, main player of Galo in 2020.

Keno, still recovering body mass after a virus that took him out of two games, called the responsibility, dribbled, gained spaces, submitted and scored the winning goal, positioning himself perfectly as he watched the great individual play by Hulk.

The Voice of the Fans – Markin: “I hope it’s the goal of Keno’s redemption!”

Speaking of the great highlight of the team, Hulk was missing, close to finishing an average participation in the match. Well marked, it is true, suffering unmarked fouls. However, in sprint and skill, he made room for the victory roll. All this after a participation far from the usual brilliance in the Libertadores semi.

The victory against Inter also reshapes the current moment of defender Nathan Silva. Very bad against Palmeiras, missing in the elimination goal. He played very well on Saturday, with the confidence and maturity to help hold off a swift attack by Aguirre’s team. At the alert points, there is also the physical capacity of Nacho Fernández, who has his vision of the game intact, but is no longer able to keep up with some of Rooster’s counterattacks.

2 of 3 After winning, Galo players salute the crowd at Mineirão — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG After the victory, Galo players salute the crowd at Mineirão — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

With breadth in the attack, predicting better physical conditions for Keno (on the left) and Savarino (on the right), Hulk will be better accompanied in this style of fast play from the wings, which can also help in Nacho’s own positioning. It remains to be seen how Cuca will design the team, since if the wingers so requested by “Zé da Galera” return to the tactical scheme, some midfielder will go to the bench.