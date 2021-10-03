Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes announce reconciliation: ‘They can take the ex’

After a troubled breakup, a threat to go back into the night and even police, Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes announced, this Saturday (2), that they were reconciled and decided to “fight for the family”.

“For the sake of @leonurachoficial we decided to fight for our family”, wrote Andressa, when publishing a photo with Thiago. The entrepreneur also posted a photo next to the model on his Instagram, telling the good news.

“And so we are: at peace. And the end of it all displeased a lot of people. I will not allow my child to be born without a father and mother present. They can take the “ex” when they refer to me,” said Andressa’s ex-husband.

On Wednesday (29), Andressa announced that she would go back to using her name as a prostitute, Imola, and who would perform at a nightclub in Porto Alegre.

The next day, the model made a series of stories telling that she was at the club waiting for the moment to make her return to the stage when the ex-husband appeared at the door of the establishment accompanied by the police to pick it up.

Later, Thiago himself published a photo of Andressa with the caption “At home. And very pianinha”.

